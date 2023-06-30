ATLANTIC — Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested Melissa Mastropierro, 40, and Nicholas Chris-Jon Joyner, 41, of Atlantic, on drug-related charges June 23.
The two were arrested as the result of an ongoing investigation related to narcotics offenses, according to a press release issued June 29 by the County Sheriff’s Office.
Mastropierro and Joyner were charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver (PWIMSD) Methamphetamine, PWIMSD Fentanyl, Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine, Sell or Deliver Fentanyl, and Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver Narcotics.
Both Joyner and Mastropierro are being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under $100,000 bond. Both have already had their first court appearance.
The Havelock Police Department assisted with apprehending these individuals.
