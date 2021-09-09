Jarrett Bay moves on to semifinals in competition for Coolest Thing Made in NC title

BEAUFORT — Jarrett Bay Boatworks was one of 15 semifinalists to move on to the next round of voting in the N.C. Chamber’s second annual Coolest Thing Made in North Carolina contest.
The statewide online contest began with 68 initial nominees, and after the public submitted 18,000 votes, the top 15 vote-getters were announced Sept. 2. The contest features companies that manufacture their products within North Carolina.
“The NC Chamber is thrilled to congratulate the 15 semifinalists. We celebrate the entire manufacturing community – the backbone of our state’s economy for more than a century,” president and CEO of the N.C. Chamber Gary Salamido said in a release announcing the semifinalists. “From producing safe and effective vaccines, to making the personal protective equipment for our health care heroes, North Carolina’s manufacturers are vital to the health of our people and our economy. As we always say at the NC Chamber: what’s made in North Carolina makes North Carolina.”
Public voting is open at coolestthingmadeinnc.com/vote_now/. People may vote for their favorite product once per day using a valid email address. The top five finalists will be announced Monday, Sept. 20. After the final round of voting, the winning product will be revealed Friday, Oct. 1, which falls on National Manufacturing Day.
A spokesperson for Jarrett Bay, Robin Anderson, said the company has enlisted its loyal “Flare Nation” fan base to help get in votes for contest. She said the company has used its wide social media reach to help garner votes.
"It was an honor to have been nominated for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’ contest along with nearly 70 of our state's finest manufacturers representing an incredible spectrum of products,” Jarrett Bay president Randy Ramsey said in an emailed statement. “We are humbled & ever-grateful to our fans for helping us make it to the second round of voting. We have tremendous pride in our North Carolina heritage, and are happy to represent custom boat builders from across the state in this contest.
“In the event that we are deemed the winner of this competition, it will be a fitting tribute to the many world-class craftsmen & professionals that we have on our team, as well as to the many boat builders who came before us,” he concluded.
More information about the Coolest Thing Made in N.C. contest can be found at coolestthingmadeinnc.com.
