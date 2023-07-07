EMERALD ISLE — A field representative from the Morehead City office of the state Division of Coastal Management on Thursday visited the site of an Emerald Isle project to replace a culvert that channels water from Archers Creek under Lee Avenue.
The site visit was the result of complaints from residents along the creek who say the project has resulted in the death of significant segments of marsh grass in the creek and has increased sedimentation.
Christy Simmons, public information officer for the Division of Coastal Management, said Thursday afternoon the division “will assess the marsh grass disturbance and make a determination regarding required restoration, if necessary.”
The project required a state Coastal Area Management Act dredge and fill permit, and Simmons said the town, through its consultant, engineering firm Moffatt & Nichol, has applied for one.
However, the town did not have the permit in hand when the project began on June 5.
In an email Thursday, Town Manager Matt Zapp called it ‘not malicious nor intentional, but rather a technical oversight,” and added the town and “Moffatt & Nichol Engineering… are working to resolve the issue.”
He said that on Monday, July 3, 2023, Emerald Isle took steps to notify each of the adjacent riparian property owners and secured their signatures of “no objection” to the project.
“On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, all of the required paperwork and signatures were submitted to DCM,” he added. “DCM (Division of Coastal Management) is reviewing options for continuation of the project.
“Emerald Isle will continue to work with each of our local, state and federal regulatory agencies on Lee Avenue,” Zapp added. “It is our intent to remove and replace the failing infrastructure at Lee Avenue while protecting the integrity and health of Archers Creek.
“Once we receive guidance from the permit team (at) the Division of Coastal Management, Emerald Isle will coordinate with our engineers and contractor to resume construction and complete the project,” Zapp said.
Creekside residents Jonathan Casey and Kevin O’Brien have been complaining about the impact of the project on the creek since it began on June 5.
Thursday, Casey said the area of the creek near his home continues to smell like a landfill. “It’s like there’s a lot of dead stuff that you can’t see,” he said. “It’s horrible. And there’s a lot of sediment that has come in,” hindering boat traffic.
Last Thursday, June 29, Casey told the newspaper the problem was that the project had stopped the water flow, leading to stagnation on the west side of the culvert. The flow has since been restored.
That same day Zapp said the town was continuing to work with the town’s engineering firm, Moffat & Nichol, and with Thomas Simpson Construction, the project contractor “to execute critical repairs along Archer’s Creek at the Lee Avenue culvert.”
In an email, he added that Lee Avenue, which had been blocked, would be temporarily reopened, beginning Friday, June 30, through the evening of July 9, but urged motorists to be cautious because it’s still a construction site.
That happened, and the road reopened before the July 4 holiday weekend. But because of the complications, Zapp on Thursday did not say when the road would close again.
Almost five years ago, Casey and others pushed Emerald Isle to replace the culvert with a larger one to increase flow because stagnation had allowed freshwater vegetation to take over much of the marsh, slowing flow and leaving some docks high and dry at times. The new culvert is the same size as the old one.
The creek, which is a tributary of Bogue Sound, runs behind the Emerald Isle Plantation Shopping Center and the old town hall on the north side of Highway 58. The town’s McLean-Spell Park borders it.
Ideally, Casey said earlier this month he still thinks the creek would be dredged and cleaned up and the freshwater vegetation removed. This section of the creek, however, is designated as a primary nursery area by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, as it was once a haven for juveniles of many marine species.
Dredging permits are almost impossible to obtain for primary nursery areas, even those that no longer function as a PNA or support shellfish. Casey said Thursday he plans to contact the fisheries division to see if the PNA designation can be revoked to allow dredging. He said he realizes it would be a long process, but worthwhile in the long run for those who live along the creek and others who boat in it.
The work to replace the creek is considered a stormwater management project.
The contract for the replacement project was awarded to Thomas Simpson Construction for $115,500, paid for with funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
