Several Carteret Community College students, staff and faculty received recognition during an awards ceremony Thursday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
Students receiving awards were:
Academic Excellence Award: Amanda Siggler.
Associate Degree Nursing Outstanding Student: Amanda Siggler.
Associate in Arts Outstanding Student: Daniella Wexler.
Associate in Engineering Outstanding Student: Matthew Pfaff.
Associate in Science Outstanding Student: Samantha Ibrahim.
Baking and Pastry Arts Outstanding Student: Britney Nelson.
Biology Outstanding Student: Norah Patterson.
Business Administration Outstanding Student: Jessica Shirley.
CCC Foundation High School Equivalency Award: Jeremiah Davis.
Culinary Arts Outstanding Student: Tristen Mathis.
Dallas Herring Achievement Award Nomination: Orlando Hernandez.
Emergency Medical Science Exemplary Student: Shelby Freeman.
Governor Robert Scott Leadership Nomination: Claire Braxton.
Hospitality Management Outstanding Student: Megan Spalding.
Human Services Technology Exceptional Student: Laura Hester.
Information Technology Outstanding Student: Curtis Gillikin.
Office Technologies Outstanding Student: Maureen Williams.
Parker Mathematics Scholarship Endowment: Orlando Hernandez.
Photographic Technology Student of the Year: Haley Williams.
Radiography Outstanding Student: Manan Patel.
Respiratory Therapy Outstanding Student (by Carteret Health Care in memory of Marlene Schoden): Ashley Mark.
Welding Technology Outstanding Student: Edward Johnson.
Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA) Youth Grant Program Student Achievement Award: Jeremiah Davis.
WIOA Adult Grant Program Student Achievement Award: Joseph Burke.
WIOA Dislocated Worker Grant Program Award: Chance Rosencrantz.
Faculty, staff and civic awards recipients were:
A+ in Teaching: Lacy Salter.
Excellence in Teaching: Christine Turner.
Meritorious Service Award (Faculty): Vonda Godette.
Meritorious Service Award (Staff): Kyle McMilleon.
Staff Person of the Year Award: Allison Daniel.
