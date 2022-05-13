ccc

Several Carteret Community College students, staff and faculty received recognition during an awards ceremony Thursday in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)

 

Students receiving awards were:

  • Academic Excellence Award: Amanda Siggler.

  • Associate Degree Nursing Outstanding Student: Amanda Siggler.

  • Associate in Arts Outstanding Student: Daniella Wexler.

  • Associate in Engineering Outstanding Student: Matthew Pfaff.

  • Associate in Science Outstanding Student: Samantha Ibrahim.

  • Baking and Pastry Arts Outstanding Student: Britney Nelson.

  • Biology Outstanding Student: Norah Patterson.

  • Business Administration Outstanding Student: Jessica Shirley.

  • CCC Foundation High School Equivalency Award: Jeremiah Davis.

  • Culinary Arts Outstanding Student: Tristen Mathis.

  • Dallas Herring Achievement Award Nomination: Orlando Hernandez.

  • Emergency Medical Science Exemplary Student: Shelby Freeman.

  • Governor Robert Scott Leadership Nomination: Claire Braxton.

  • Hospitality Management Outstanding Student: Megan Spalding.

  • Human Services Technology Exceptional Student: Laura Hester.

  • Information Technology Outstanding Student: Curtis Gillikin.

  • Office Technologies Outstanding Student: Maureen Williams.

  • Parker Mathematics Scholarship Endowment: Orlando Hernandez.

  • Photographic Technology Student of the Year: Haley Williams.

  • Radiography Outstanding Student: Manan Patel.

  • Respiratory Therapy Outstanding Student (by Carteret Health Care in memory of Marlene Schoden): Ashley Mark.

  • Welding Technology Outstanding Student: Edward Johnson.

  • Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA) Youth Grant Program Student Achievement Award: Jeremiah Davis.

  • WIOA Adult Grant Program Student Achievement Award: Joseph Burke.

  • WIOA Dislocated Worker Grant Program Award: Chance Rosencrantz.

  • Faculty, staff and civic awards recipients were:

  • A+ in Teaching: Lacy Salter.

  • Excellence in Teaching: Christine Turner.

  • Meritorious Service Award (Faculty): Vonda Godette.

  • Meritorious Service Award (Staff): Kyle McMilleon.

  • Staff Person of the Year Award: Allison Daniel.

