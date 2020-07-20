Firefighters quench brush fire near Newport

NEWPORT — Four fire departments and the N.C. Forest Service responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon near 130 Terry Lane.
A call went out over the emergency scanner at about 2:50 p.m. Sunday for a brush fire near the Terry Lane address. The report was followed shortly by another, saying the caller was concerned the house at the address was being threatened by the fire. The Broad & Gales Creek, Morehead City, Newport and West Carteret fire departments responded, along with the N.C. Forest Service.
Broad & Gales Fire Chief Tony Matthews said they arrived at about 3 p.m. and had the fire under control by about 3:20 p.m.
“It was a debris pile that was burning,” Chief Matthews said. “Some of it blew over into the woods and caught the woods on fire…the homeowner was seeing all the smoke and got worried.”
A total of 20 firefighters worked to put the brush fire out. No injuries or structure damage resulted from the fire.
This is why people shouldn't be burning things in their yards. Our neighbour loves to do this. Ashes falling on our yard. They burn trash, debri, anything and every thing. I called one windy day when ash was falling like snow in my yard and was told as long as they were burning within a certain amount of feet of a structure they could burn all they wanted. Sadly the structure is MY house. I was told again, as long as they were within a certain amount of feet of a structure, didn't mtter if it was their structure, my structure, didn't matter. I asked what if they catch my house on fire, well, that's what you have insurance for and they'd write the offenders a $150 ticket IF I could prove that's what started the fire.
