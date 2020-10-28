Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea will host a free community event, “2020 Missed Holiday Mish Mash & Laser Light Show,” from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. For more information, visit eichapel.org.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will hold a fall festival from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The outdoor event will be open to the public. Each game will be in separate areas and will have social distancing protocols.
Candy bags will be given out as children leave the event. A new game added is "Dunk the Deacon” dunking booth. A second new game will be a fundraiser for the Baptist Children’s Fund. When a set dollar amount goal is reached, different staff of Parkview will get a pie in the face.
The Christian group “I Am They” will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The group is in the middle of its “Thankful for the Scars” tour. Tickets can be purchased on the Parkview website. Click on the picture of the concert for information for securing tickets.
