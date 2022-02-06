Emerald Isle solicits designs for townwide mini library project

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle is planning to place mini libraries in several parks and other high visibility areas and is letting residents and others design them according to specifications.
According to the town’s website, the mini libraries – where you can borrow books, return them and place new ones in the boxes – will be at Ocean Oaks Park near the Holiday Trav-L Park, near the Emerald Isle Visitors Center, near the town hall, at Senator Jean Preston Park, at the Eastern Ocean Regional Access and at 3rd Street Park.
“The mini-libraries project is spearheaded by Isabel Stout, Maripat Wright and Diane Schools, who are members of the ‘Friends of the Carteret County Library,’” Emerald Isle parks and recreation director Alesia Sanderson said in an email. “The town is happy to assist their efforts by approving public locations and installing the mounts for the boxes.”
Ms. Stout said Friday the group is getting a good response but would like to get more.
“There is a group of us who have done things with the library to support literacy and to bring books closer to the people,” she said. “We donated some children’s books for the St. Patrick’s Festival, for example.”
Ms. Stout said there are already a couple of mini libraries in Emerald Isle, but the group thought there should be more, given the large number of visitors in the spring through fall.
“We thought it would be a wonderful resource for the community,” she said. “And the town has been great.
“They suggested locations along the (bike and pedestrian) path, places where people who are walking or riding or even driving could stop and get a book or put one in,” she continued.
The town will assist in providing the stands and mounting the libraries once built.
Those who want to design and/or build mini libraries have until Tuesday, Feb. 15 to submit concepts to Ms. Stout at isabel.stout@gmail.com.
The proposals will be judged and coordinated by an ad hoc committee, including a representative of the town and volunteers supporting the Mini Libraries for Emerald Isle project.
Structures should be box-like with a roof and must have a see-through door on hinges. The roof can be one or two wing, and the boxes can be one or two tiers. The depth should be enough for one or two rows of books.
Materials can be any combination of the following: wood for outdoor use, plastic wood, plexiglass for door, wood or metal for roof. Scrap wood and recycled materials are permitted.
For more details on the specifications, visit the town website at emeraldisle-nc.org.
For more information about the mini libraries projects, call Ms. Stout at 252-725-5988 or Ms. Schools at 252- 646-4314.
To get ideas for designs, go to littlefreelibrary.org.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
