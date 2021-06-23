First Christian Church
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Morehead City will hold an open house at 11 a.m. Sunday. The worship service will be followed by a covered-dish luncheon at noon.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will offer vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 28-July 2 and a day camp Monday through Friday, July 26-30. Information is available online at parkviewnow.com.
Harlowe UMC
Harlowe United Methodist Church will offer free, grab-and-go meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3. The meal will include a shredded chicken barbecue sandwich, sliced cake, chips, dessert and bottled water.
Ann Street UMC
The bell of historic Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort will join churches in the original 13 American colonies to ring at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 4.
A patriotic ceremony will begin at the church at 1:30 p.m., culminating with the ringing of the bell at 2 p.m., the time organizers of “Let Freedom Ring” say the Liberty Bell was rung announcing the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The Pennsylvania Society of Sons of the Revolution, organizers of the event, invited Ann Street several years ago to represent North Carolina as one of the original colonies to ring a bell because of the church’s historical significance. The congregation organized as far back as 1778, and the current building was constructed in 1854.
Each year Ann Street UMC invites a military veteran to pull the bell rope, and this year retired U.S. Army veteran Wade Mills will ring the bell.
At the same time Mr. Mills rings the bell, descendants of the signers of The Declaration of Independence will be at the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, Pa., tapping the bell 13 times.
Other churches, fire halls, universities, state houses and ships across the nation will ring out, as well.
