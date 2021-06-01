Memorial Day tributes continue with ceremony at Bayview Cemetery

MOREHEAD CITY — Carolyn McDearmon of Swansboro silently placed her late husband’s U.S. Navy caps on the Veterans Memorial in Bayview Cemetery Monday following a Memorial Day ceremony.
Ms. McDearmon said she lost her husband, Vietnam veteran Mac McDearmon, last year. She also lost a brother who died while serving in the military.
“Mac was a Seabee in the Navy,” she said. “Our tradition was to always find a service to attend each Memorial Day. I am so glad they held this. So many people died serving our nation.”
About 50 Carteret County area veterans and others gathered for the Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City to pay tribute to those who died while serving the country.
“They lost their lives so we could gather here today,” Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones said during the ceremony, sponsored by American Legion Post 46. “We are here today to honor those who gave their lives for our nation.”
U.S. Navy and Vietnam veteran Howard Smith and his wife Fran, who were visiting the area, were among those attending the ceremony.
“It’s Memorial Day and we never miss attending a ceremony,” Mr. Smith said.
Ms. Smith agreed.
“We’re here to remember everybody who helped fight for our freedoms that we have today,” she said.
During the ceremony, representatives from Women Veterans of Coastal Carolina placed a wreath at the memorial and those attending were invited to place small flags, as well.
Emma Burger of Newport, 6, was among those placing a flag.
“My grandpa fought in the Army and this is for him,” she said.
The ceremony also included West Carteret High School singer Rachel Vangelist singing the national anthem as the American flag was lowered to half staff. Trumpeter Don Wells of Emerald Isle played “Taps” and Sean Cassidy of Morehead City recited “In Flanders Fields.”
Following the service, American Legion Post Commander John Sotirkys said he was grateful for those who attended the event, which was a paired down version in order to abide by coronavirus safety restrictions.
“Next year, hopefully we will be back to a full ceremony,” he said.
Commander Sotirkys added that the American Legion Post was planning to hold the Veterans Day parade in Morehead City Saturday, Nov. 6.
“We hope it will be bigger and better now that things are opening up,” he said. “We are currently looking for volunteers to assist with the planning.”
Those interested in helping plan the Veterans Day parade can visit americanlegionmhc.org to sign up.
