EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle officials are asking residents to fill out a survey about what they’d like to see in the future in McLean-Spell Park, which is behind the town recreation center and police department, adjacent to Archers Creek.
It is heavily wooded and crisscrossed with walking trails and is named for two of the town’s founding families.
The town bought the 30-acre property, which was then zoned for multifamily residential development, for $3 million in 2017, with the idea of protecting it from development and to maintain water quality in Archers Creek, a tributary of Bogue Sound.
Most of the land – about 20 acres – is to remain forever in its natural, maritime forest state, but town officials have said about 10 acres could eventually be used for such things as a dog park and possibly a ballfield.
During a board meeting in April, town commissioners approved a contract with Summit Design and Engineering of Hillsborough to develop a master plan for the park, and survey is part of that effort.
So far, the park is a passive recreation area, heavily wooded and crisscrossed with walking trails.
Half of the purchase cost, $1.5 million, came from the military, because the land is in the flight path of jets that use Bogue Field, an auxiliary landing strip for Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The military was interested in protecting the land from development because of the potential for a disaster should one of its aircraft crash in a high-density residential development.
Another $500,000 came from the state General Assembly from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, and $545,000 came from the state Clean Water Management Trust Fund, known now as the N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund.
In the past, some residents of the town have advocated keeping the entire park in a natural state, as it is one of the largest remaining stands of maritime forest on Bogue Banks. They have been concerned about impacts on the forest and on water quality in the creek and the sound.
To fill out the survey, go to the town website and look for the link.
Those who prefer to fill out a paper version can get one at the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Community Center at 203 Leisure Lane or at the town's administrative offices at 7509 Emerald Drive.
