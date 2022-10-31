BEAUFORT — Carteret County Board of Education members will honor one of their own as he attends his last school board meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Officials will recognize John “Bubba” McLean of Cape Carteret for his eight years of service on the board. McLean, a Republican who serves District 1, has served two four-year terms and opted to not seek reelection for a third term.
His decision paved the way for Republican Dana Vinson Mull who is running uncontested for the District 1 seat in the Nov. 8 statewide mid-term elections.
McLean’s seat is one of four up for grabs on the seven-member board. The other three seats are held by Republican incumbents who are also running unopposed. They are: Clark Jenkins of Morehead City, District 3; Brittany Wheatly of Beaufort, District 5; and Kathryn Smith Chadwick of Stacy, District 6.
Newly elected members will be sworn in at the Tuesday, Dec. 6 school board meeting, so November is the last meeting for McLean.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive in Beaufort. It will also be broadcast live on the district’s YouTube Channel.
While the board is saying farewell to McLean, it will also be the first meeting that newly appointed Superintendent Richie Paylor will preside over in his new role. Paylor, the school system’s former assistant superintendent, was unanimously elected as the new superintendent in October to replace Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, whose last official day is Monday, Oct. 31. Dr. Jackson resigned to become the new superintendent of the Buncombe County school district, effective Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Other items on the board’s regular agenda Tuesday include:
Proclaim November as N.C. Career Development Month.
Approve several policy revisions after second reading.
Receive first reading of several policy revisions.
Receive update on the Carteret County Public School Foundation.
Consider approval of a budget revision to appropriate $57,078 in capital fund balance to put toward replacement of three air handler units and condensers at East Carteret High School.
Receive strategic plan update.
Receive report about recent parent advisory council meeting involving schools in East Carteret High School’s district, including middle and elementary schools.
Receive updates on school capital and bond projects.
Consider nominations for the 2022 NC. School Boards Association Delegates Assembly.
Items scheduled for action under the board’s consent agenda include:
Consider the purchase of a Math 180 instruction program at a cost of $74,374 to address the impact of lost instructional time during the COVID-19 pandemic and respond to the academic needs of students in grades 4-8.
Consider reappointments of four members to the Carteret County Public School Foundation Board of Directors for three-year terms. They are Kathryn Smith Chadwick, Perry Harker, Chris McCutcheon and Brad Piner.
Consider approval of the 2023-24 budget planning calendar.
Consider a contract with Maxim Healthcare Services for the 2022-23 school year to provide licensed healthcare providers for one-on-one nursing services to physically and mentally disabled students. Maxim charges $45 per hour for both RNs and LPNs not to exceed eight hours a day.
Consider awarding a $132,259 contract to Coastal Home Service to replace three failed air handler units and condensers at East Carteret High School.
Consider amending the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School calendar for 2022-23 to change the school’s spring break from March 7-10 to April 11-14 to align with calendars of the county school system and Carteret Community College.
Consider a 60-month contract with Systel Business Equipment for copier services from Nov. 10, 2022, through Nov. 9, 2027. The cost is $18,552 per month for 1 million copies. Black and white copy overages will be billed at .0077 per copy. Color copies will be billed at .044 per copy. The cost of the contract is about $23,000 over the current contract.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.