County reports 30 additional COVID-19 cases Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county has confirmed 30 additional cases of COVID-19 since Friday, reporting 770 total cases as of Monday afternoon.
Of those, the county reports 77 are considered active, while 687 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The death toll remains six, as it has for more than two months.
Four COVID-19 patients are reportedly hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City as of Monday afternoon.
In addition, the Carteret County public school system has reported an additional COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of confirmed cases connected to schools to 28 Monday. The newest case was reported Saturday at Bogue Sound Elementary School.
Other schools that have confirmed cases since schools opened are Morehead City Primary School, Croatan High School, West Carteret High School, White Oak Elementary School, Beaufort Middle School, Newport Elementary School and Broad Creek Middle School.
Health providers in Carteret County have reportedly conducted 8,784 COVID-19 tests, with 164 pending test results Monday. Six tests have been returned to the county with inconclusive results.
The county posts COVID-19 case updates weekdays via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and on the Carteret County government and health department Facebook pages.
