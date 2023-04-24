BEAUFORT — National Library Week, from Sunday, April 23 through Saturday, April 29 will be a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. During this week, the Carteret County Public Library System encourages all community members to visit in person or online to explore and access services and programs.
The theme for National Library Week 2023 is “There’s More to the Story” and highlights the multifaceted role of libraries within the communities they serve. Libraries facilitate connection by providing access to resources such as technology, the internet and physical space that people can use to connect with each other. Patrons can connect with resources available from libraries such as books, digital assets, games and more. Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education and connection through book clubs, story times, movie nights, crafting classes and lectures. Lastly, the 2023 theme is a call to action to join, visit and advocate for their libraries.
“National Library Week is a time to celebrate the contributions of libraries, librarians and library workers in our local branches and in communities nationwide,” said Dorothy Howell, library director of the Carteret County Public Library System. “Libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access and literacy skills, and support job seekers, small businesses and entrepreneurs.”
Libraries of all types continue to go above and beyond to keep their communities connected by expanding resources and embracing inclusion in their programming, resources and collections. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources and Wi-Fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home.
The Carteret County Public Library System offers a wide array of programs and is supporting the community with services such as wireless internet in the building, public computers with printing, and friendly staff that are also pleased to offer research help and reading recommendations.
“If you haven’t been to the library lately, I encourage you to stop in and see all that we have to offer. We are so much more than traditional books and audiovisual materials,” said Howell.
First celebrated in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April. This National Library Week, the public can show its appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library in person or online, following them on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.
For more information about the Carteret County Public Library and the Friends of the Carteret County Public Library, visit www.carteretcountypubliclibrary.com.
