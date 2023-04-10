EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol is beginning a big initiative to get oceanfront homeowners, condominium developments and hotels to install sea turtle-friendly lighting in place of the typical oceanfront lights.
Dale Baquer, head of the team, said the team purchased 2,500 of the long-wave lights, which emit amber light instead of white light, and will give away one to each oceanfront homeowner, beginning with an event Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Pedigo Electric Bikes at 8002 Emerald Drive.
Baquer thanked the company for participating and said some of the major oceanfront properties in Emerald Isle, including Sound of the Sea condominiums and the Islander Hotel, have already switched or are in the process of switching to the amber lights, which have a wavelength of 560 nanometers or longer.
It’s important, she said, because normal lights, with shorter wavelengths and different hues, disorient sea turtles, sometimes stopping mothers from coming ashore to lay nets, and also disorient hatchings as they try to make their way to the ocean.
The lights the team purchased, which are certified by the Florida Wildlife Commission, cost $37.79 each, so the all-volunteer turtle patrol spent a considerable amount of money on the project.
The goal, Baquer said, is to “get oceanfront property owners to get one of the free lights, try it out, and if happy with it, purchase more to replace their other lights that shine from porches and decks onto the beach.
“They provide plenty of light (for night beach activities) and actually create a warm, cozy feeling,” she added. “We think people will like them.”
The sea turtle patrol members will be “walking advertisements” for the effort as they patrol the beach this season, looking for nests, marking them and “babysitting” them when they hatch to create safe passages to the ocean so predators won’t eat them on the way.
“The backs of our shirts this year will say, “Lights out, turtles dig dark,” Baquer said. “We want everyone to get the message. There are ‘three golden rules’ to remember when you're making your home or business sea turtle-friendly: ‘keep it low, keep it shielded and keep it long.’”
Nesting season on the North Carolina coast lasts from mid-May through August. Nests generally hatch in late fall.
This light initiative follows a program, conceived last turtle season by the patrol, in which, after meeting with Emerald Isle Mayor Jason Holland and Town Manager Matt Zapp, Carteret-Craven Electric Corporation turned off streetlights that might affect turtle nests until the patrol emailed to say it was safe to turn them back on.
In addition to the Emerald Isle amber lights effort, Baquer is working with her counterpart in Atlantic Beach, Michelle Lampry, and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to create a similar lighting replacement program there on the opposite end of Bogue Banks.
Baquer believes the program in Emerald Isle will dovetail nicely with the town’s recent announcement of the removal of many trash cans from the beach.
Many people don’t actually put trash in the cans but simply toss it near them, and turtles can be harmed when they eat debris, such as plastic, she said.
The town is encouraging people to instead put their trash in cans off the beach on the other side of the sand dunes at the street ends that lead to beach accesses or take it home.
She’s convinced that program will eventually work – it has in other beach towns and state parks – and will reduce trash on the beach that looks bad and potentially endangers sea turtles.
The Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol has dozens of volunteers, and the town’s beaches are among the most popular within the state’s coastal municipalities for sea turtles to nest.
In 2022, for example, Emerald Isle led the way on Bogue Banks with about 30 nests and more than 2,500 hatchlings. Atlantic Beach had six nests with 431 hatchlings, while Pine Knoll Shores had 14 nests with 1,116 hatchlings.
In Hammocks Beach State Park, across Bogue Inlet from Emerald Isle in Onslow County, there were 20 nests and 2,071 hatchlings.
The largest number of nests and hatchlings each year in North Carolina are in Cape Lookout National Seashore in eastern Carteret County and the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
About 95 percent of the nests in the state are laid by loggerheads, although there are a few leatherbacks, greens and Kemp’s Ridley’s each year. All sea turtles in the United States are protected by federal law.
The Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol is permitted and trained by NCWRC to do its work.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.