MOREHEAD CITY – Morehead City Clinic for Adolescents and Children on John Platt Drive was the scene of an early-morning fire Friday. In a statement, Morehead City Police arrived at the clinic responding to a burglar alarm and saw the fire.
Upon seeing the blaze, Morehead City Fire Chief Courtney Wade called in help from the Atlantic Beach and Beaufort Fire departments. Both units arrived on scene shortly after.
There was no sign of a burglary that set off the original alarm. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. No patients or staff were injured and boith were promptly moved to other clinical practices. The Morehead City clinic will remain closed until further notice after damage has been properly assessed and rendered.
