Emerald Isle board signs off on private management of beach access parking lots, new fee system

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday night to implement a new paid and privately-managed parking system in the town’s two major beach access facilities, effective Thursday, April 1.
Mayor Eddie Barber allowed public comment on the issue during the board’s monthly meeting, conducted in town hall and on GoToWebinar, but only one person spoke.
Inlet Court resident Joe Yaknokovic asked why the town charges for parking at all and said Emerald Isle needs more accesses.
Town Manager Matt Zapp replied that the revenue helps offset the costs of operating and maintaining the facilities. He added the fees offset about 11% of the town’s total beach-related activities, including lifeguard service. That service is paid for through the fire department budget, separate from the pot for the parks and recreation department, which oversees all of the ocean and Bogue Sound accesses in town.
Commissioner Mark Taylor commented on the need for more beach access. “We don’t disagree,” he said.
The town’s one-year agreement with NCParking replaces the current flat $10-per-day fee with sliding hourly fees, which range from $2 in early spring and late September to $4 in late spring, summer and on holiday and big event weekends. The fees will be in effect through Thursday, Sept. 30.
The average fees, town officials say, is $3 per hour, a price Atlantic Beach, on the other end of Bogue Banks, is expected to enact for its paid parking.
The maximum all-day fee in Emerald Isle is $16, but it will be less during the lower-priced time periods.
Town residents will still get to park free, as will anyone with handicapped or disabled veteran status.
Before Commissioner Steve Finch made the motion to adopt the plan, Commissioner Jim Normile said the town still has free access parking in a few small lots and noted parking remains free in the major accesses during the other six months of the year.
Commissioner Finch said the town went with a one-year contract with NCParking to allow for adjustments, if necessary.
“If this was five to 10 years, it would be different,” he said.
The move has stirred little debate among town residents, since they get to park for free and comprise a very small percentage of those who use the lots. However, it has upset many frequent beachgoers nearby who say they won’t be able to afford daily visits for sight-seeing and beach walking.
Many have said they want a seasonal pass, something Mr. Zapp suggested last month at a cost of $100.
Commissioners, however, rejected the idea, saying they thought people would be angry if they paid and found the lots full. Other towns, such as Surf City and Topsail Beach, offer that option at differing prices.
During the meeting Tuesday night, Mr. Zapp said the town’s new rates are still below market value compared to other towns in the state and especially compared to municipalities in states to the north.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
