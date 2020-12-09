Cedar Point board to address special-use permit requests

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point town commissioners will hold hearings and vote Thursday on two special-use permit applications, one for a restaurant/private club and the other to allow Cedar Point Storage to add a second building to the business.
The meeting will be held via Zoom and begin at 6:30 p.m. Those who comment in on either matter must be sworn in, as a hearing on a special-use permit is a quasi-judicial procedure.
After taking testimony during the hearings, commissioners can approve the requests, deny them or approve them with conditions. In any of the three options, the board must make specific findings of fact.
The restaurant/club use is being requested by Drew Lutheran for the existing Cedar Point Tavern at 1121 Cedar Point Blvd.
The Cedar Point Storage request is from owner Warren Benton for property at 1062 Highway 24. The business has been open since August, and its units, in the old Ralston’s Hardware building, are reportedly near capacity.
Also during the meeting, the board will hold a public hearing on a proposal by the town to amend the Unified Development Ordinance to allow playgrounds in all of the town’s business zones, as well as in the planned mobile home and RV park district and the mixed-use district.
Town Administrator David Rief proposed the changes after he completed a review of the UDO, which was approved by a previous town commission and developed by former Administrator Chris Seaberg and consultants. Mr. Rief said the town should have the flexibility to put public parks and playgrounds in more zoning districts.
The board will vote on the amendment during its Tuesday regular meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.
To join the Thursday Zoom meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/84251070102?pwd=aGRNNk1RekZ1NXRLMkVDRUNqWHJzZz09 or zoom.us/join and enter the Meeting ID 842 5107 0102 and password 149990. To join with audio only, call 1-929-205-6099 and when prompted, enter meeting ID 842 5107 0102 followed by the password 149990.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
