CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recent imposter scam.
Major Jason Wank, chief detective with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, said Jan. 19 county residents reported receiving fake phone calls from a person representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff. Citizens are reporting attempts to elicit money claiming the person has missed jury duty.
Wank said the Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public a deputy will never call and request money by phone or ask you to provide banking information.
Never give out personal banking information, provide a credit or debit card number, wire money or purchase gift cards and give out the numbers.
“These scammers will say anything to get you to send them money,” Wank stated in a press release.
If you are the victim of a scam, please call your local police department or call the Carteret County Communications Center at 252-726-1911.
