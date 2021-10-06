Cedar Point adopts resolution, declares October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners last week adopted a resolution declaring October Domestic Violence Awareness Month in town.
The action, during the board’s monthly meeting Sept. 28 in town hall off Sherwood Avenue, was spearheaded by town clerk Jayne Calhoun, who said Sept. 29 she has experienced domestic violence personally and wanted the town to take a stand.
“It’s been going on forever and it’s still going on now,” she said. “They’re just better at hiding it now. People say, ‘just get out’ when you’re going through it, but it’s not that easy. People need to know that there are other avenues.”
The resolution, adopted by a unanimous vote, states domestic violence isn’t limited to physical abuse, but also can “mental, sexual, emotional and financial abuse,” and is “a means of intimidation and violence to influence and control a partner involved in an intimate relationship.”
It states 3 in 10 women and 1 in 10 men have experienced domestic violence in the U.S. and many North Carolina law enforcement calls are related to alleged domestic abuse.
It also states immigrants and “lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals, who experience domestic violence at comparable or higher rates than people in heterosexual relationships, also need resources and protection.”
The resolution concludes the town “recognizes the significant impact domestic violence has on North Carolina individuals, families, children, schools, and workplaces” and states that “by working together, we can raise awareness and break the cycle of violence in order to build communities that are safe for everyone.”
Carteret County Sheriff’s Deputy Kurt Nakamura, who works for Cedar Point under a contract, spoke during the presentation of the resolution, which Mayor Scott Hatsell signed. The officer stressed a significant number of 911 calls in the county are related to domestic violence, even though some of them are listed as noise complaints by neighbors or in other catch-all categories.
Deputy Nakamura emphasized the County Sheriff’s Office, under Sheriff Asa Buck, takes domestic violence calls and cases seriously and the said the office believes people of all kinds deserve protection from and responses to domestic abuse.
He said no one, “should have to live in that kind of fear.”
