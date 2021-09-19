CCC to hold blood drive
Carteret Community College will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Bryant Student Center. Those donating that day will receive a college football T-shirt while supplies last. Plus, they will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut at Sport Clips Haircuts.
Go to redcrossblood.org to schedule a donation appointment. Use zip code 28557, scroll down to Carteret Community College for Sept. 22 and select a time.
For more information, contact Jenn Mull at mullj@carteret.edu or call 252-222-6143.
Council cancels work session
The Newport Town Council workshop scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled. The workshop will be re-scheduled for a time and date to be determined.
Beaufort planners to review several projects
The Beaufort Planning Board will consider the site plan for PruittHealth’s proposed Beaufort location when it convenes Monday.
The advisory board will meet virtually via Zoom at 6 p.m. To join the meeting, visit us06web.zoom.us/j/82746133437?pwd=dnB5Wld0Smh6KytvWit0N2JiUXI2dz09.
The board will consider PruittHealth’s plan for a 104-bed assisted living facility along Highway 70. The company announced a move from Sea Level to Beaufort in 2019.
Other items on the agenda for Monday include consideration of final plat approval for Front Street Village’s fourth phase and two public hearings — one on rezoning 299 Highway 101 from B-1 (business) to TCA (townhomes, condominiums and apartments), and another to rezone four tracts off Highway 70 from B-1 and R-20 (residential) to PUD (planned unit development).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.