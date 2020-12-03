County surpasses 2,000 known COVID-19 cases Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — The number of documented COVID-19 cases in Carteret County topped 2,000 with the health department reporting 63 more newly confirmed cases Thursday.
The additional cases bring the county’s overall total to 2,029 since the onset of the pandemic. Of those, 281 cases are currently considered active, the same number as was reported active Wednesday, while the number of recovered cases jumped by 63 up to 1,727 Thursday. The county has reported 21 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported five COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Thursday afternoon, down from seven reported Wednesday.
The Carteret County public school system also reported two additional cases connected to schools for 65 cases overall. The newest cases were confirmed Wednesday at Morehead City Primary and Thursday at East Carteret High schools.
