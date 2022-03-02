Residents observe Ash Wednesday around Carteret County

NEWPORT — Verda Phillips of Morehead City quietly kneeled at an altar as an ash cross was placed on her forehead Wednesday at All Saints Anglican Church in Newport.
She was among thousands of Christians across the county who are attending Ash Wednesday services.
Ms. Phillips said the observance is an important part of her Christian faith.
“I take it as a time to humble myself and draw closer to Jesus and his reality,” she said. “It reminds me of my need for him and that he died on a cross for my sins.”
For some churches, like St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort, it’s the first time since early January that members have joined together in person because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Numbers have now fallen to the point that most churches feel comfortable opening back up for in-person gatherings.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church member Barbara Bryan of Beaufort said joining together with fellow members makes observing the traditional beginning of the Lenten season even more special.
“This is a perfect time to come together in observance of Lent,” she said. “It’s wonderful to be together again.”
At First United Methodist Church in Morehead City, the Rev. Sarah Williams, associate pastor, agreed it was a blessing to be together for Ash Wednesday. Last year, her church offered an outdoor drive-thru Imposition of Ashes service instead of joining together indoors.
“All of us are so thankful to meet in person again,” she said. “Being able to be together for Ash Wednesday makes us especially thankful. It’s comforting to be able to do something more normal after so many things have rocked our county lately.”
In the western church, Ash Wednesday marks the first day of the 40-day celebration of Lent, leading to Easter Sunday, which this year is April 17. Ashes are traditionally placed on foreheads of Christians as an outward sign of sorrow for their sins.
Many churches observe Ash Wednesday, and the tradition dates from the early Middle Ages. It is common among Roman Catholics, Anglicans, Episcopalians and many Lutherans. Methodists and Presbyterians have also adopted the practice since the mid-1980s.
Regardless of the denomination, All Saints Anglican Church pastor, the Rev. Dave Linka, said it’s a time for Christians to examine themselves and be willing to repent from sin in their lives with the help of God.
“For us, I hope it’s a time to be honest enough before the Lord to ask what must change. Then, be faithful enough to respond and do what he says to do. If they do, they will find he is full of love and mercy. That only comes through a relationship with Christ.”
Rev. Williams agreed.
“Anytime we’re dealing with tragedy, such as war, disasters or hurricanes, it’s a time to turn to our faith or walk away. Jesus is present in our suffering. He didn’t say we wouldn’t suffer. He said pick up your cross and follow me. I just hope people we turn to Jesus during this time and find their faith. It’s a faith to hold onto during life’s storms.”
For All Saints Anglican Church member Teri McAllister of Jacksonville, the observance is a celebration of her faith.
“It just reminds me of how much I need God,” she said. “I need to rely on him and how much he has done for me and loves me. He constantly forgives my shortcomings.”
