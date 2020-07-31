County reports 1 COVID-19 case Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported one additional confirmed COVID-19 case Friday, the same day the Carteret County Health Department announced another resident recently died from complications related to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The additional COVID-19 case brings the county’s total up to 301 as of Friday afternoon, with 124 cases considered active. The additional death, which occurred July 25, was Carteret County’s sixth.
According to an updated map on the county’s website showing COVID-19 cases broken down by zip code, the latest death was a resident of the Beaufort zip code, 28516. In a message accompanying its Thursday update on Facebook, the county noted there was recently a positive case in a small community within Carteret County, but the zip code in which the case occurred is not reflected in the zip code totals.
“It is the state’s and county’s policy not to release case counts in zip codes with less than 500 people until we get five cases overall in this zip code,” the post reads. “This is to protect the patient’s privacy, as it may be easy to identify someone within a smaller community.”
The county provides updates by 4 p.m. weekdays via a dashboard on its website, carteretcountync.gov.
New cases slowed this week after increasing rapidly earlier this month. Many of the newer cases can be attributed to a reported outbreak at Carteret Correctional Center in Newport, where 76 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Friday, one COVID-19 patient is hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, up from no hospitalizations reported Thursday.
In total, health providers in Carteret County have performed 4,802 COVID-19 tests, with 171 people reportedly recovered from the disease, 3,986 negative test results, three inconclusive tests and 512 results pending.
County health care providers continue to test to individuals suspected of having COVID-19, even those who are asymptomatic. Residents should contact their health care provider or visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing for information on testing locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.