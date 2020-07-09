CARTERET COUNTY — With the start of the school year just around the corner, Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op is reminding local K-12 teachers to submit their applications for a 2020-21 Bright Ideas education grant.
Teachers who submit their applications by the early-bird deadline Saturday, Aug. 15 will be entered into a statewide drawing to win one of five $100 gift cards.
CCEC is one of 26 electric cooperatives in North Carolina offering Bright Ideas grants to local teachers for creative and innovative classroom projects. Teachers can apply for a grant up to $1,000. The final deadline to apply is Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Last year, the co-op, with additional funding from the Carteret-Craven Electric Foundation awarded more than $23,000 to fund 33 projects at 18 schools.
To apply, teachers must include a budget; explain the implementation, goals, creative elements and evaluation of the project; and have approval from their school’s principal.
Applications will be judged through a competitive evaluation process, with judges looking for projects that feature inventive and creative approaches to learning. Teachers can apply individually or as a team.
More information and applications are available at ncbrightideas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.