MOREHEAD CITY - The American Red Cross is asking area residents to donate blood to keep up with recent demands.
The blood drive will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 at the Group Exercise Room in Anytime Fitness at 4913 Bridges St., Morehead City.
Donors of all blood types, especially those with type B negative or O negative blood, are needed to ensure blood is available for those in need this summer.
A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Walk-ins will be welcomed, but appointments are preferred.
To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
