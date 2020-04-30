Morehead City reopens Sugarloaf, extends short-term rental ban

MOREHEAD CITY — Effective Tuesday, Sugarloaf Island has reopened to visitors after being closed several weeks due to COVID-19.
City officials closed the island April 8 after numerous reports of large crowds gathering there, apparently defying social distancing guidance. In a news release Tuesday, the city said Morehead City police and parks and recreation staff will continue to patrol the island to ensure social distancing is being enforced.
The city also extended its ban on short-term rentals through at least Friday, May 8. The ban was originally set to expire Thursday, but the city decided to extend it to align with Gov. Roy Cooper extending the statewide stay-at-home order through May 8.
“We canvassed all the other municipalities and the county and most everybody is also going to extend the short-term rental (ban),” Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones said during a special city council meeting Tuesday morning.
The city issued an amended state of emergency proclamation with the short-term rental ban extension. It prohibits the rental of a hotel or motel room, rental housing unit, condominium, RV campsite, primitive campsite or similar accommodation for less than 30 days, except for contractors or employees providing essential services.
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners went against the grain by announcing Wednesday it is lifting the ban on short-term rentals after Thursday, when the ban was set to expire.
The Morehead City Council Tuesday also heard updates from the city’s department heads on the COVID-19 response. Most reported they are settling in to a “new normal” under the circumstances, with some employees working from home or making other changes to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Human Resources Director Susan Nixon said her department has started developing a plan for how to reopen government buildings to employees and the public, once the governor gives the OK to do so. She has also been working with the part-time employees who were temporarily furloughed as a result of the pandemic.
“Going forward, there’s been discussions and talk about what are some plans that we’re going to have in place as we slowly get things back to, I don’t want to say normal, but a way we can bring staff and citizens back into our environment,” she said. “That will be forthcoming, just working with the department heads and manager trying to get a protocol in place.”
Police Chief Bernette Morris and Fire and EMS Chief Jamie Fulk both reported they have an adequate stock of personal protective equipment for first responders. Chief Morris said for the most part, it is business as usual for the police department, though she said she’s concerned about the possibility of larger crowds gathering outside now that the weather is getting warmer.
Chief Fulk said due to the increase in potential COVID-19-related calls, the fire/EMS department has new procedures in place when responding. All patient transports require a mask to be worn by the patient and EMTs, and in the case of a potential COVID-19 case, responders must suit up in full PPE. He added first responders are given priority with testing in the event symptoms arise.
Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs reported work is wrapping up on the new Shevans Park playground; however, public playgrounds remain closed under Gov. Cooper’s executive orders. In addition, Public Serviecs Director Daniel Williams said work continues as scheduled on the Bridges Street paving and drainage improvements, as well as construction of the new city hall building.
Finance Director Jewel Lasater said she is working on preparing the fiscal year 2020-21 budget. She said she’s using historic data to project how revenues will be impacted by the current crisis.
The city council is set to hold a budget workshop Tuesday, May 19 at 2 p.m. The budget meeting schedule was amended slightly to give staff more time to prepare the document in light of the crisis situation.
