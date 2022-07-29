MOREHEAD CITY – City Manager Christopher S. Turner today announced the appointment of Deputy Police Chief Bryan Dixon to interim police chief of the Morehead City Police Department, effective July 28. Police Chief Dixon will continue in this role until the conclusion of the selection and appointment of a new permanent chief.
Dixon, who was appointed deputy chief in 2015, currently serves as commander of all divisions of the department both operational and administrative. Dixon has also managed the department’s CALEA accreditation, policy and NCLM Risk Management programs in addition to serving as incident commander for multiple natural disasters, most recently Hurricane Florence. Dixon is a N.C. Department of Justice certified instructor across multiple disciplines and is a member of the National Tactical Officers Association, North Carolina Police Executives Association and North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police. He joined the Morehead City Police Department in 1999.
A graduate of both Methodist University and Western Carolina University, Dixon holds a master’s degree in Justice Administration and a bachelor's in criminal justice. He is also proudly served our nation in the U.S. Army as a military police soldier with the 4th Infantry Division and 514th Military Policy Company from 1993 to 1996. Dixon was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal.
Interim Police Chief Dixon’s salary is $104,836.
