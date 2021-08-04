United Way gives grants
Several Carteret County nonprofits recently received grants for 2021-22 from United Way of Coastal Carolina.
They include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Pines Beaufort Club, Sunshine Lady Club in Morehead City and Havelock Club, $15,000; Broad Street Clinic in Morehead City, $8,000; Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, $11,500; and Catholic Charities programs funded through St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City, $15,000.
A committee of community volunteers reviews each application for funding. Site visits are also scheduled to better understand the programs. Funds raised during an annual campaign enable United Way to provide the support.
Partnership to meet Thursday
The Carteret Partnership for Children Board of Directors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the economic development offices at 3615 Arendell St. in Morehead City. The meeting is open to the public.
Town to dedicate park Saturday
The town of Beaufort will dedicate its revamped park during a special public event Saturday.
Officials invite the public to gather at Randolph Johnson Memorial Park on Pine Street beginning at 11 a.m. for the event, which will run until 1 p.m.
The park was remodeled over the last year to include new equipment, a splash pad and more. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the official opening by some time.
Saturday’s event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and free hot dogs for the public, provided by Frank’s Franks.
Parks board cancels meeting
The Beaufort Parks and Recreation Advisory Board has canceled its regular August meeting, which had been set for Thursday. The board had no business.
