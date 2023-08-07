CAPE CARTERET — Work has begun or is set to begin on several long-needed stormwater management improvement projects in Cape Carteret.
Town Manager Frank Rush recently said the town's contractor, SunLand Builders, hopes to largely complete work by the middle of this month on drainage improvements to resolve flooding in the Sutton Drive area.
Work involves the grading of an emergency overflow feature across a nearby fairway at Star Hill Golf Course, with the cooperation of the course, along with associated ditch and pipe improvements. The project is intended to provide an alternative route for stormwater to flow during significant rainfall events that exceed the capacity of existing stormwater infrastructure in the area and should effectively prevent prolonged standing water during future events.
“The total cost of the project, including design work, easement acquisition and construction is approximately $88,000, and funding for the project is derived from Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding awarded to the town in 2021 and 2022,” Rush said.
In addition, a town contractor, M&W Land Improvement, expects this month to complete construction of a new infiltration basin on a town-owned lot, the construction of an emergency overflow swale leading to a nearby creek and improvements to existing stormwater features serving the Ardan Oaks subdivision off Taylor Notion Road.
“The project is intended to allow stormwater to exit the area via gravity flow during significant rainfall events in the future and should effectively prevent historical flooding issues near the intersection of Taylor Notion Road and Ardan Oaks Drive,” Rush said.
The total cost of the project is approximately $135,000 and is funded by a combination of state grant funds and money from ARPA.
Rush said the town also has solicited bids for drainage improvements along Bogue Sound Drive between Park Avenue and Edgewater Court. The board of commissioners is expected to approve a bid during its Monday, Aug. 14 meeting or in September.
Work involves construction of new infiltration basins, improved ditches, new stormwater piping and new headwalls near the outlet to an existing canal to improve stormwater flow in this area. All planned work will be funded by state grant funds later this summer or fall.
The town's contractor, Thomas Simpson Construction, will also be resurfacing Neptune Drive between the northern terminus of Holly Lane and Bogue Sound this month, and the project will address nuisance street flooding in multiple locations along this segment of Neptune Drive. The town's public works department staff will work in conjunction with the contractor to eliminate standing water areas as part of this project.
A study approved by the town and conducted by Crystal Coast Engineering in 2022 identified these projects as the most important of 12 spots in town for stormwater management improvements. Others are Anita Forte Drive and Loma Linda Court, Bayshore Drive, Bobwhite Circle, Lejeune Road, Live Oak Drive, Loma Linda Drive, Neptune Court, Neptune Drive and Quailwood Circle.
All of the areas have seen increasing flooding in recent years in smaller rainstorms, and residents have been urging action by the town for years.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.