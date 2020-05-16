Cape Carteret talks police department staffing during budget discussion

CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners Thursday spent close to five hours discussing Town Manager Zach Steffey’s draft fiscal 2020-21 budget, dwelling on police department finances, but took no votes.
The board, which conducted the work session via GoToMeeting, scheduled another work session, likely on the same platform, Monday, June 1 at 10 a.m.
Overall, the budget so far shows $1.626 million in anticipated revenue and $1.620 million in expenditures, with the same property tax rate as in the current, 2019-20 budget, 21.25 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The town’s budget for 2019-20 totaled $1.65 million.
The main issue in the police department budget, as for the past two years, was the number of sworn officers.
Two years ago, the board dropped the number of officers from eight to seven, including the chief and a resource officer at White Oak Elementary School, and retained that number in the current budget, which expires Wednesday, June 30.
However, Police Chief Bill McKinney requested an eighth officer this year, and Mr. Steffey recommended it in his draft budget.
“The best case would be eight officers,” he said.
Thursday, though, he presented commissioners an alternate proposal: 7.5 officers, with the other half of the additional employee’s time spent working as a code enforcement officer in the planning and inspections department. He called it a compromise, “a step toward where we need to go.”
Chief McKinney said he didn’t prefer a half-time officer but could live with it, as it would provide some relief when other officers take a vacation, are sick or are in training.
Officer overtime has already exceeded the limit set for the department in the 2019-20 budget. An eighth officer, or at least a part-time officer, would relieve the strain, he said. The department has some part-time officers, he said, but they often can’t fill in when needed.
The compromise didn’t sit well with some commissioners, however.
Jim Nalitz, for example, said he didn’t think it was “sensible” and feared it would cause issues with “command and control,” although Mr. Steffey said under the town’s council-manager form of government, the employee would report to him directly.
Commissioner Steve Martin said he was more in favor of the town giving good pay raises to the existing seven officers. Mr. Steffey said officer pay is on the low end of the range for comparable towns in the area, but his budget would help.
His budget proposes a 2% cost of living raise to all town employees, and he also wants to put aside enough money to give merit raises to employees he deems deserving.
Commissioner Mike King argued against an eighth officer.
“We’re a very small town, 1.5 miles long and 1 mile wide, with seven full-time officers,” he said. “The police department is 36 percent of our budget, and we’re not rapidly growing.”
The town, he said, has other needs.
Mr. King said he supports keeping seven officers in the department, with one also performing duties as code enforcement officer. He asked Mr. Steffey to bring to the next budget work session a detailed analysis of the financial impacts of the different options.
Board members also urged Mr. Steffey to bring back numbers on how much it might cost the town to inventory the condition of all town streets and culverts, with an eye toward increasing repaving and replacement efforts.
“Our infrastructure is crumbling around us,” Mr. Martin said. “We need to be doing more.”
The town generally uses state-shared gas tax revenue for street repairs, but Mr. Martin and others said it isn’t enough.
“We need to get an inventory of our streets and prioritize them,” Mr. Nalitz said.
Mr. Martin said the town probably needs to have a professional do that, and Mr. Steffey said he thought one of the contractors who normally works on town streets might provide the service at no cost.
“I think it’s the most important issue facing us,” Mr. Martin reiterated.
Commissioners Don Miller and Jeff Waters agreed.
“I don’t know how many culverts we have, but we need to look at it and maybe move some money around” to address the problem, Mr. Miller said. One culvert under Star Hill Road collapsed during Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
