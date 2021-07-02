Beach commission asks county for bonus for Rudolph

EMERALD ISLE — The Carteret County Beach Commission voted unanimously Monday to ask the county commission and County Manager Tommy Burns to give Carteret County Shore Protection Office manager Greg Rudolph a $5,000 bonus on top of his 2021-22 salary of $113,275.
The vote came during public session after a closed session during the beach panel’s meeting in the Emerald Isle commissioners’ meeting room and on Zoom.
Mr. Rudolph’s salary in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which began Thursday, is the same as it was in the 2020-21 fiscal year. He didn’t ask for a raise in the shore protection office budget he turned in to county officials.
However, beach commissioners, who advise Mr. Rudolph’s office, thought he deserved something for his performance in guiding beach nourishment and dredging projects worth millions of dollars in the past year, and more than $100 million in just the past three years of his long tenure in the position.
In a letter to Carteret County Chairperson Ed Wheatly and Mr. Burns, beach commission chairman Jim Normile said, “The Shore Protection Office is literally a one man operation that, in the last three years, has successfully managed over $100 million worth of environmentally-sensitive infrastructure projects to protect, preserve, monitor, and maintain the County’s beaches, inlets, and waterways.
“The funding for these projects comes from a variety of Federal, State, and Local government sources, non-government organizations and private individuals, each with their own rules and standards for procurement, project design, permitting, implementation and accounting,” the letter continued.
Mr. Normile added Mr. Rudolph is the only individual in the county with the knowledge, experience, expertise and ability to navigate the complicated environmental and institutional procedures.
“Rudi has consistently performed at a truly outstanding and exceptional level for an extended period of time, and … his superior performance should be financially rewarded,” Mr. Normile concluded.
Mr. Rudolph said Tuesday he was a “little embarrassed,” but appreciative of the value the commission placed on his work.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
