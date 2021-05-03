Active COVID-19 cases in Carteret County fall as of 39 Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — Active cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County fell over the weekend from 51 reported Friday down to 39, despite health officials adding 12 new cases to the overall count Monday.
According to the county’s first coronavirus update of the week, the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed since March 2020 stands at 4,938, as of Monday afternoon. Of the overall total, the County Health Department reports 4,847 individuals have recovered from the disease and 52 people have died.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported two patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related care Monday, no change from Friday.
The health department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines by appointment by calling 252-728-8550, option 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.