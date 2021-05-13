Agency proposes restricted fishing days for Alantic bluefin tuna

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Local commercial fishermen and others have an opportunity to weigh in on a proposed federal rule that would limit Atlantic bluefin tuna fishing from July through November of this year.
Bluefin tuna are a highly sought commercial species, bringing in thousands of dollars for an individual fish at market. Traditionally in the waters off North Carolina, bluefin tuna are caught in December though early winter.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service announced Monday a proposed rule that, if approved, would establish restricted fishing days, or RFDs, in the Atlantic tuna general category and highly migratory species charter/headboat fisheries.
The fisheries service is requesting comments on the need for RFDs in the 2021 fishing year and on the proposed RFD schedule for the 2021 fishing year. Comments may be submitted online at the website regulations.gov/document/NOAA-NMFS-2021-0040-0001. The deadline to comment is Friday, June 11.
A webinar and conference call for the rulemaking will take place Wednesday. Information for registering and accessing the webinar is available at fisheries.noaa.gov/action/proposed-rule-implement-general-category-restricted-fishing-days-2021-atlantic-bluefin-tuna.
According to the NMFS announcement, the proposed rule would prohibit Atlantic tuna general category permitted vessels from fishing for, possessing, retaining, landing or selling bluefin tuna of any size class Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from July through November of this year.
The proposed rules would permit HMS charter/headboat permitted vessels to fish for, possess, retain or land bluefin tuna recreationally under the applicable HMS angling category rules. However, the vessels wouldn’t be allowed to commercially fish for or land bluefin tuna on a RFD.
Throughout the RFD season, the fisheries service would be able to waive certain RFDs by increasing the retention limit for those days. However, the NMFS wouldn’t modify these RFDs in any other way.
