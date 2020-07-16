Emerald Isle cancels Beach Music Festival, other events

EMERALD ISLE — The annual Emerald Isle Beach Music Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, is the latest event to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
Emerald Isle commissioners, during their monthly meeting Tuesday night, held in town hall with social distancing and broadcast live on the town’s Facebook page, voted unanimously to cancel it.
Town Manager Matt Zapp said in an email Wednesday the town hated to cancel the festival, but “the health and safety of our residents, guests, employees and contractors remains the highest priority.
“Due to current and anticipated COVID-19 guidelines, operational recommendations cannot be met to safely hold … mass gatherings,” he continued.
In addition, the board’s vote Tuesday night canceled Emerald Fest, Day4Kids and the Summer Movie Nights series, all in one resolution. There was no debate.
Emerald Fest is a long-running series of concerts by local and regional musicians at the Western Ocean Regional Access each Thursday night during the summer. It was supposed to have started in June, but didn’t.
The town still hoped to kick off Emerald Fest in July, a little later than normal, but the ongoing pandemic nixed idea, as large crowds are still prohibited under Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders.
Summer Move Nights, on select Fridays nights, has featured family-friendly fare shown on the town tennis courts behind the police department.
Day4Kids, an annual free event, brings together adults and children of all ages for a day filled with vendors selling wares, activities, games, face-painting and more. It had been scheduled Saturday, Sept. 14 at the parks and recreation center.
Officials previously had canceled the Fourth of July fireworks show from Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier.
In his email, Mr. Zapp said the town was sorry to have to cancel those events, as well.
“We … look forward to future opportunities to celebrate together in Emerald Isle,” he added.
For thousands, the loss of the Beach Music Festival is the biggest of the latest cancellations.
It began in in the early 1980s, when Ronnie Watson, owner of the Holiday TravL Park off Coast Guard Road, began bringing beach bands to the business for what came to be the biggest party in Carteret County. It lasted until 1999, when it appeared to have outgrown its site and, to some, outlived its welcome, with too much traffic and a bit too much Bacchanalia.
The town revived it in 2016 on a stage atop the oceanfront dunes at the WORA, and although it was canceled in 2018 because of Hurricane Florence, it came back in 2019 with a crowd listening to the biggest names in the genre, including Chairmen of the Board, Band of Oz, the Embers and The Tams.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
