PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores officials announced Friday there will be a celebration of the late Mayor Ken Jones’ life at 10 a.m. Thursday on the grounds of town hall.
Mr. Jones died unexpectedly Thursday at the age of 61. He had been mayor for more than a decade.
In recognition of social distancing requirements and personal protective measures due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, town officials ask all attendees to wear face masks.
The celebration will be staggered hourly between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for different groups:
- 10 a.m. – current and past Pine Knoll Shores, local city, county and state elected officials and staff.
- 11 a.m. – appointed town boards, committees and town volunteers.
- Noon – Pine Knoll Association homeowners.
- 1 p.m. – PIKSCO homeowners.
- 2 p.m. – Beacon’s Reach and all other HOA homeowners.
- 3 p.m. – All other friends and colleagues of Mr. Jones.
Parking will be on either side of Pine Knoll Boulevard and Roosevelt Boulevard.
