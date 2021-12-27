Newport officials seek to fill vacancies on planning board

NEWPORT — With the new year approaching, town officials are looking ahead to fill vacancies on the planning board, with the help of the new town planner.
The planning board met for its regular meeting Dec. 20 in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard, with chairman Cathy Tomon absent. This was the first board meeting for town planner Laura Oxley, who joined town staff Sept. 27.
Ms. Oxley said her first couple months on the job have been spent “figuring the in’s and out’s of Newport.” She provided the board with an overlook of long-term planning projects for 2022.
“I don’t know all the goals and items on the agenda for next year,” she said, “but I tried to get the big-ticket items.”
One of the goals is to fill existing vacancies on the planning board. Town manager Bryan Chadwick was present for the meeting and said there are three vacancies, two for residents in the town’s extra-territorial jurisdiction and one for a resident in the town’s corporate limits.
“We have some names (of potential nominees) we’re trying to pursue,” Mr. Chadwick said. Tim Quillen, Robert Davis and John Hill previously occupied the now vacant seats.
In addition to seeking new planning board members, town officials are also looking into scheduling a training session for the town board of adjustment. Mr. Chadwick said this training would help clarify the roles and duties that separate the planning board, which acts as an advisory board to the town council on development planning matters, and the board of adjustment, which is a quasi-judicial board that determines if variances from development ordinances should be granted to applicants.
“It’s always good to have refreshers once in a while,” Mr. Chadwick said.
In other news at the Dec. 20 meeting, Ms. Oxley informed the board that next fiscal year, which begins Friday, July 1, 2022, the board and town planning staff are scheduled to start work on an update to the town’s land-use plan. Ms. Oxley said state officials have directed municipalities to update their plans, “which is a good idea anyway.”
Mr. Chadwick said he’s spoken with town attorney Derek Taylor, who’s in favor of updating the land-use plan. The update is expected to be an 18-month project.
“It’s an in-depth process,” Mr. Chadwick says, “and you (the planning board) will have a big part in that.”
The board also unanimously approved at the 2022 planning board meeting schedule and the meeting minutes from the Oct. 18 board meeting.
