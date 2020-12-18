Below is a list of some Carteret County charities that can always use a helping hand, whether that hand is writing a check or showing up to pitch in.
- ACTS Food Pantry, Bettie, 252-728-3992.
- American Music Festival, 252-728-6152.
- American Red Cross, Greenville, 252-637-3405.
- Atlantic House, Morehead City, 252-648-8505.
- Beaufort Historical Association, 252-728-5225.
- Bogue Banks Public Library, Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4660.
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Carolina Inc., Morehead City, 252-222-3007.
- Boy Scouts of America, Croatan Trails District, 252-659-2530.
- Broad Street Clinic, Morehead City, 252-726-4562.
- Camp Albemarle camping and retreat ministry opportunities, Newport, 252-726-4848.
- Carteret Community Foundation, 252-240-0011.
- Carteret County Council for Women, www.cccwomen.org.
- Cape Lookout National Seashore, Harkers Island, 252-728-2250.
- Carteret Literacy Council, 252-808-2020.
- Carteret Community College, Morehead City, 252-222-6000.
- Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, 252-726-2336.
- Carteret County Partnership for Children, Morehead City, 252-727-0440.
- Carteret County Public Library, Beaufort, 252-728-2050.
- Carteret County Public School Foundation, 252-728-4583.
- Carteret County Humane Society, 252-247-7744.
- Carteret County Veterans Office, 252-728-8440.
- Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, carteretltra.org.
- Carteret Warriors for Recovery, Morehead City, cw4r.org or email carteretwarriors4recovery@gmail.com.
- Carteret Health Care Foundation, Morehead City, 252-808-6336.
- COACH Hope, Morehead City, 252-732-4522.
- Coastal Carolina Center for Women’s Ministries, Newport, 252-764-0722.
- Coastal Community Action Inc., Newport, 252-223-1630.
- Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2273.
- Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Harkers Island, 252-728-1500.
- Core Sound Carvers Decoy Guild, 252-838-8818.
- Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Newport, 252-223-2111.
- Crystal Coast Hospice House, Morehead City, 252-808-2244.
- Downtown Morehead City Revitalization Association, 252-808-0440.
- Down East Library, Otway, 252-728-1333.
- Family Promise, 252-222-0019.
- Friends of Fort Macon, 252-354-5132.
- Foundation for Shackleford Horses, 252-728-6308.
- Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 252-726-3775.
- The History Museum of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-247-7533.
- Hope for the Warriors, 877-246-7349.
- Hope Mission, Morehead City, 252-240-2359.
- Hospice of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-808-6085.
- Island Cat Allies, 252-354-7780.
- Jeremiah 33:3 Ministries of North Carolina Down East community thrift store, 252-418-0103.
- La Leche League of Carteret County, 252-622-4950.
- Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2626.
- Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort ministry and outreach, 252-241-3691.
- Martha’s Mission, Morehead City, 252-726-1717.
- Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Newport, 252-223-4231.
- Meals on Wheels, 252-241-4292.
- N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4003.
- N.C. Coastal Federation, Ocean, 252-393-8185.
- N.C. Maritime Museum, Beaufort, 252-728-7317.
- N.C. Seafood Festival, Morehead City, 252-726-6273.
- Newport Public Library 252-223-5108.
- Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, Newport, 252- 240-1200.
- Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret County, 252-726-7925.
- Project Christmas Cheer, 252-247-7275.
- Protectors of Homeless Pets of Carteret County, Emerald Isle, 252-723-0319.
- Queen Street Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2213, Beaufort, N.C. 28516.
- The Salvation Army, Morehead City, 252-726-7147.
- Station Club, Morehead City, 252-240-1022.
- Second Blessings Community Outreach and Thrift Store, 252-726-7921.
- St. James Thrift Shop, Newport, 252-223-3186.
- Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Inc., Morehead City, 252-808-8303, www.takf.org.
- Webb Library, Morehead City, 252-726-3012.
- Western Carteret Public Library, Cape Carteret, 252-393-6500.
- Wounded Warriors Project, Fayetteville office, 910-487-0116.
Send information to cheryl@thenewstimes.com to be listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.