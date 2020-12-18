Below is a list of some Carteret County charities that can always use a helping hand, whether that hand is writing a check or showing up to pitch in.

  • ACTS Food Pantry, Bettie, 252-728-3992.
  • American Music Festival, 252-728-6152.
  • American Red Cross, Greenville, 252-637-3405.
  • Atlantic House, Morehead City, 252-648-8505.
  • Beaufort Historical Association, 252-728-5225.
  • Bogue Banks Public Library, Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4660.
  • Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Carolina Inc., Morehead City, 252-222-3007.
  • Boy Scouts of America, Croatan Trails District, 252-659-2530.
  • Broad Street Clinic, Morehead City, 252-726-4562.
  • Camp Albemarle camping and retreat ministry opportunities, Newport, 252-726-4848.
  • Carteret Community Foundation, 252-240-0011.
  • Carteret County Council for Women, www.cccwomen.org.
  • Cape Lookout National Seashore, Harkers Island, 252-728-2250.
  • Carteret Literacy Council, 252-808-2020.
  • Carteret Community College, Morehead City, 252-222-6000.
  • Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, 252-726-2336.
  • Carteret County Partnership for Children, Morehead City, 252-727-0440.
  • Carteret County Public Library, Beaufort, 252-728-2050.
  • Carteret County Public School Foundation, 252-728-4583.
  • Carteret County Humane Society, 252-247-7744.
  • Carteret County Veterans Office, 252-728-8440.
  • Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, carteretltra.org.
  • Carteret Warriors for Recovery, Morehead City, cw4r.org or email carteretwarriors4recovery@gmail.com.
  • Carteret Health Care Foundation, Morehead City, 252-808-6336.
  • COACH Hope, Morehead City, 252-732-4522.
  • Coastal Carolina Center for Women’s Ministries, Newport, 252-764-0722.
  • Coastal Community Action Inc., Newport, 252-223-1630.
  • Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2273.
  • Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Harkers Island, 252-728-1500.
  • Core Sound Carvers Decoy Guild, 252-838-8818.
  • Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Newport, 252-223-2111.
  • Crystal Coast Hospice House, Morehead City, 252-808-2244.
  • Downtown Morehead City Revitalization Association, 252-808-0440.
  • Down East Library, Otway, 252-728-1333.
  • Family Promise, 252-222-0019.
  • Friends of Fort Macon, 252-354-5132.
  • Foundation for Shackleford Horses, 252-728-6308.
  • Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 252-726-3775.
  • The History Museum of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-247-7533.
  • Hope for the Warriors, 877-246-7349.
  • Hope Mission, Morehead City, 252-240-2359.
  • Hospice of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-808-6085.
  • Island Cat Allies, 252-354-7780.
  • Jeremiah 33:3 Ministries of North Carolina Down East community thrift store, 252-418-0103.
  • La Leche League of Carteret County, 252-622-4950.
  • Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2626.
  • Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort ministry and outreach, 252-241-3691.
  • Martha’s Mission, Morehead City, 252-726-1717.
  • Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Newport, 252-223-4231.
  • Meals on Wheels, 252-241-4292.
  • N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4003.
  • N.C. Coastal Federation, Ocean, 252-393-8185.
  • N.C. Maritime Museum, Beaufort, 252-728-7317.
  • N.C. Seafood Festival, Morehead City, 252-726-6273.
  • Newport Public Library 252-223-5108.
  • Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, Newport, 252- 240-1200.
  • Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret County, 252-726-7925.
  • Project Christmas Cheer, 252-247-7275.
  • Protectors of Homeless Pets of Carteret County, Emerald Isle, 252-723-0319.
  • Queen Street Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2213, Beaufort, N.C. 28516.
  • The Salvation Army, Morehead City, 252-726-7147.
  • Station Club, Morehead City, 252-240-1022.
  • Second Blessings Community Outreach and Thrift Store, 252-726-7921.
  • St. James Thrift Shop, Newport, 252-223-3186.
  • Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Inc., Morehead City, 252-808-8303, www.takf.org.
  • Webb Library, Morehead City, 252-726-3012.
  • Western Carteret Public Library, Cape Carteret, 252-393-6500.
  • Wounded Warriors Project, Fayetteville office, 910-487-0116.

Send information to cheryl@thenewstimes.com to be listed.

