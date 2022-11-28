Coastal land trust needs help cleaning up Gales Creek Preserve

GALES CREEK — The N.C. Coastal Land Trust is seeking volunteers to help clean up its Gales Creek Preserve in western Carteret County.
Those who want to help will do trail maintenance work, such as trimming trees, raking trails and moving downed branches. The cleanup will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, part of the conservation organization’s series of “First Saturday” cleanups.
The Gales Creek Preserve is about 254 acres with a longleaf pine restoration area, with Gales Creek running through it. Scouts use the trails.
The preserve is home to highly valuable and unique plant life, including longleaf pines and sandhills and savanna habitat with rare plants and animals as residents.
It is bordered on side by is the Croatan National Forest, which is managed by the US Forest Service, and on the other side by a 20-acre piece of land used by the East Carolina Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Tools will be provided, but those who participate can also bring their own.
Water and snacks will be available for the volunteers.
The land trust, a nonprofit based in Wilmington and New Bern, has conserved more than 84,000 acres of coastal habitat in North Carolina with scenic, recreational, historic and/or ecological value. Its mission is to enrich the coastal communities of our state through conservation of natural areas and working landscapes, education and the promotion of good land stewardship.
In Carteret County, other land conserved by the trust includes tracts along Mill Creek and Salters Creek.
To sign up for the cleanup, go to https://coastallandtrust.org/event/volunteer-gales/.
