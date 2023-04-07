The Carteret County Board of Education is seeking to fill one position on the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees.
The Board of Education is responsible for appointing four people to the college’s 12-member board.
The position to be filled at this time is a four-year term that will begin July 1, 2023. It is currently held by Bill Henderson.
Individuals interested in being considered by the Board of Education for appointments to the College Board of Trustees are asked to submit a letter of interest by May 2. That letter should be addressed to Board of Education Chairperson Brittany Wheatly, 107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516.
In the letter, individuals should include their reasons for interest in the appointment, information about their professional background and education, along with a mailing address, email and phone number.
Employees of the Carteret County Public School System cannot be considered for appointment. Individuals who are currently employed or have been employed full time by Carteret Community College within the last five years are not eligible for appointment. Additionally, no child or spouse of a current employee of Carteret Community College can be considered for appointment.
