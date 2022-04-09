PELETIER — A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a house in Morse Mobile Home Park at 231 Morse Circle.
A call went out over the emergency scanner at 3:50 p.m. Saturday for a possible house fire. Carteret County Emergency Dispatch said Swansboro residents had witnessed what looked like a house “fully engulfed” in fire from across White Oak River.
First responders determined the fire was in Morse Mobile Home Park. Western Carteret, Emerald Isle, Broad & Gales Creek, Indian Beach, Maysville and Swansboro Fire Departments arrived at 231 Morse Circle, finding the house there fully involved in a fire.
Western Carteret Fire Chief Kevin Hunter was on the scene Saturday as firefighters extinguished the last of the fire.
“We had a bit of trouble finding it (the house),” but when we did, it was fully involved,” Chief Hunter said. “As soon as we could get a water line established, we started attacking it (the fire).”
The house is located at the end of an unpaved road without any hydrants, requiring firefighters to use tanker trucks. Chief Hunter said they had the majority of the fire put out 20-25 minutes after arriving.
At the time of the fire, nobody was inside the home, according to Chief Hunter; no injuries or deaths resulted from the fire. As of Saturday afternoon, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and the fire is under investigation.
The owner of the home was on the scene Saturday afternoon. However, he declined to give his name or make a statement.
