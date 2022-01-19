Pine Knoll Shores reopens town meetings to in-person attendance with masking, distancing still advised

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town officials are beginning to ease restrictions on public use of town facilities and attendance for municipal meetings.
The board of commissioners met Jan. 12 for its regular meeting. While public attendance was limited to online participation via Webinar, the Jan. 12 meeting may be the last one residents won’t have the opportunity to attend in person. The board directed town staff by general consensus to reopen the public areas of the public safety building and town hall, effective Jan. 12.
Town hall has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic that began early 2020.
The board also directed staff to allow limited attendance at the board’s upcoming off-site planning retreat, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Feb. 10-11. In-person attendees are advised to wear a mask and social distance and will be required to take a rapid COVID-19 test, to be provided at the retreat.
This will be the only municipal meeting where testing will be required as the board directed staff to schedule the March, April and May board meetings to be open to the public without testing. Masks and social distancing will still be advised and in-person attendance will be limited.
Most of the board seemed in favor of reopening facilities and meetings to the public. Commissioner Robert Cox said he thinks it’s “time we got back to normal business.”
“I think there’s benefits to taking precautions,” he said, “but in talking with other towns, they’re not doing any kind of rapid testing. If someone wants to do business in Atlantic Beach, they just walk in... folks are at the point they can make a decision for themselves.
“If I don’t feel comfortable coming to town hall with a group of folks, then I shouldn’t come to town hall,” he continued.
Commissioner Ted Goetzinger seemed to agree with Mr. Cox.
“The CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) says it thinks everyone will get a case at one time or another, no matter what we do,” he said. “Everybody’s got different rules, it’s so confusing.”
Commissioner Clark Edwards, however, said he was “very uncomfortable” with reopening meetings and town facilities as of Jan. 12.
“This isn’t an independence issue,” he said, “it’s life or death.”
In other news at the Jan. 12 meeting, the board unanimously authorized town staff to apply to the N.C. Land Fund, formerly the N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund, for a $150,000 matching grant. This grant, if received, will fund phase three of the stormwater drainage improvements project on the east end of town.
Town manager Brian Kramer said if the grant is approved, the town’s share will be $30,000, or 20% of the project’s budget. Town staff intends to use American Recovery Plan Act funds for this expenditure.
“The (N.C.) Coastal Federation has offered to help (with the application),” Mr. Kramer said. “They’re highly confident for this application.”
Phase three of the project will focus on installing stormwater drain lines and swales in the areas of Yaupon Road, Holly Road, Myrtle Court and Laurel Court, connecting them to existing stormwater drainage vaults. Mr. Kramer said he’s spoken with most of the property owners in the area, and the ones he spoke to were “not only supportive but enthusiastic.”
Mr. Kramer said town staff intend to begin designing and bidding for the project in summer, if grant approval looks likely. The NCLF will announce grant awards in September.
The following also occurred at the Jan. 12 meeting:
· The board unanimously approved a $65,000 general fund budget amendment. This amendment reflects a laundry list of line items, including land surveying services for a new town staff equipment building, sidewalk survey printing and mailing, social media archiving and consulting services for the creation of a unified development ordinance.
· Town planner Kevin Reed informed the board during staff reports the planning board will meet with a consultant to begin work drafting a UDO at the planning board meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
· Mayor John Brodman reminded the board it will meet with the strategic planning commission for a special meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
· During his manager’s report, Mr. Kramer informed the board that since state officials lifted the shellfish lease moratorium in Bogue Sound last year, a new lease application was submitted for a 4-acre lease about 200 yards northwest of Veteran’s Park behind town hall. State application processing will begin at a date to be announced.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.