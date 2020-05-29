National Weather Service warns of rip current risk

NEWPORT — Local meteorologists advise beachgoers in Carteret County to check the latest forecasts, as there’s a risk of rip currents as of Friday morning.
The National Weather Service’s Newport office issued a hazardous weather outlook at 3:57 a.m. Friday. According to the outlook, there’s a moderate rip current risk in effect for eastern North Carolina through Friday evening.
The extended forecast also has chances of thunderstorms Friday.
NWS meteorologist Ryan Ellis said he expects gusty winds off the coast, which can increase the risk of rip currents.
“It’s important for people to check in with the forecast before going to the beach,” Mr. Ellis said, “since it can change daily.”
According to the extended forecast on the NWS Newport office’s website, weather.gov/mhx/, there’s a 40% chance of thunderstorms Friday night, with a 60% chance of showers afterward.
Saturday’s forecast calls for an 80% chance of thunderstorms, shrinking to 60% Saturday night. Sunday the chance of precipitation decreases further. The forecast calls for a 30% chance of showers, followed by mostly clear conditions Sunday night.
The NWS Newport office provides forecasts, outlooks, watches, warnings and more on its website, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
