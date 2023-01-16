BEAUFORT — Carteret County has named Monday, Feb. 13 as “Young Waterfowlers’ Day” in honor of four Down East teenagers and two adults who lost their lives in a tragic plane crash on that date in 2022.
Commissioners unanimously adopted a proclamation to that effect during their regular monthly meeting on Jan. 9 in Beaufort.
An emotional Chris Chadwick, who represents the Down East area on the commission, read the proclamation.
Down East teenagers Noah Styron, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd and Kole McInnis, along with adults Stephanie Fulcher and Hunter Parks, were returning from the annual Youth Hunt at Mattamuskeet near Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge in Hyde County when the plane, a Pilatus PC-12/47, plummeted into the ocean off Core Banks.
The proclamation the board adopted noted the importance of waterfowl hunting to the culture and traditions of the county and especially the Down East area and pointed out the tragedy had “touched the lives” of people across the county and the nation.
“The lives of these young men and their families reflected the values of carrying on the family traditions of waterfowl hunting and conservation,” the proclamation states.
“The people of Carteret County will never forget the outpouring of love and concern for families that continues to this day.”
The proclamation notes that, “The importance of these traditions remains a treasured legacy of young waterfowlers among the Core Sound communities,” before proclaiming Feb. 13 as “Young Waterfowlers’ Day.”
Two others, not from Downeast, pilot Ernest “Teen” Rawls and his son Jeffrey Rawls, also lost their lives in the tragedy.
Previously, six creeks off the Down East village of Atlantic were unofficially named for the Down East victims.
Signs were ordered from Amazon, and a group placed the signs in August 2022. Mark Smith, who came up with the idea, said at the time he would contact the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration with hopes of making the creek names official.
