FPC Preschool students get big send-off

MOREHEAD CITY — First Presbyterian Church Preschool students hadn’t been at school since March 13 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but that all changed last week.
The school’s staff held a parade in the students’ honor to say farewell as the school’s year came to a close May 22.
Preschool Director Paula Stewart said, “The teachers were so sad to not have had any closure so this is what they decided to do.”
Parents and students were invited to drive through the parking lot of the church, where the school is housed. Teachers and staff set up in the parking lot to give students last minute gifts and supplies.
Several students held signs out of vehicle windows that expressed their love and appreciation for teachers. Parents also expressed gratitude for their children being able to see their teachers one last time.
“We are so happy we got to do this,” parent Raine Williford of Pine Knoll Shores, who had a 4-year-old at the school, said. “At least we got to finish it off right and say thank you.”
Parent Katherine Wainwright of Morehead City, who has a 3-year-old daughter at the school, agreed.
“It’s been hard,” Ms. Wainwright said. “This has been so fun and the highlight of our month. She (her daughter, Harper, 3) wanted to give her teacher flowers.”
Teacher Kim Howard, too, said being separated from her students earlier than expected has been difficult and she was glad to see them one more time.
“It’s been very sad,” Ms. Howard said. “We are missing all of our children. It was bittersweet today. I am happy to see them, but no hugs.”
Ms. Howard said she periodically delivered packets of enrichment activities to her students’ families to keep them engaged.
Prekindergarten teacher Pam Jones said she had also been sending home packets.
“It’s been quite an adjustment. We weren’t prepared for this and it’s been hard, especially now that it’s the end of the year and we’re saying goodbye,” Ms. Jones said.
Prekindergarten student Bobby Gardner, 5, of Beaufort, said he’s missed being at school and was happy to see his teacher again.
“I’ve missed the playground and seeing my friends,” he said.
As for what will happen for the coming school year, Ms. Stewart said they were waiting to hear what the governor’s recommendations would be.
“We try to line up our school calendar with the public school system,” she said. “All I’ve heard so far is that schools will go back (Monday) Aug. 17. As to what that will look like, it’s still too early to tell.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.