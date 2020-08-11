ATLANTIC BEACH — U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jonathon Rogers Hornsby, 20, Havelock, was charged Aug. 5 with three counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15 years old.
He is currently in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $200,000 bond.
According to Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey, his department received a call July 25 from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point officials reporting they had an underage person at the gate needing a ride back to Atlantic Beach.
Chief Harvey said his officers picked up the juvenile and transported her back to Atlantic Beach.
Chief Harvey said Lance Cpl. Hornsby was also arrested at the gate July 25 for driving while impaired.
After a joint investigation with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Atlantic Beach Police Department, Chief Harvey said officials allegedly discovered there had possibly been sexual relations between Lance Cpl. Hornsby and the girl.
Lance Cpl. Hornsby was transported to the Carteret County jail and had his first court appearance Aug. 6 in Carteret County District Court. He remains in jail waiting for his next court appearance.
