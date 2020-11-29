Cedar Point collects warm weather gear for students

CEDAR POINT — A western Carteret County town is once again a sponsor of Operation Bundle Up, an effort to provide coats, hoodies, mittens, gloves and winter hats to school-age children who need them.
Cedar Point Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun said last week the town will accept donations of those items through the winter months at the town hall at 417 Sherwood Ave. Donated items must be new with tags. They will be distributed by the county school system.
Last year, many town residents and some businesses participated and contributed dozens of items.
For more information, contact Ms. Calhoun at 252-393-7898.
Meanwhile, the town’s annual Toys for Tots effort, collecting unwrapped new gifts for children who otherwise might not receive them this Christmas, is underway.
Ms. Calhoun, who for years has spearheaded the program for Cedar Point, provided a list of the area businesses to which the town has delivered boxes for collection of Toys for Tots, a program long sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.
Cedar Point locations are BB&T, Bogue House Restaurant, Boro Girl, CP’s Grill, Dudley’s Marina, Molly Maid, Neuse Sport Shop, Riptidez, Sound Furniture, The Market at Cedar Point, town hall, UPS Store, VFW Post 9960 and Whitley Insurance.
Cape Carteret locations are Dollar General, First Citizens Bank and Ribeye’s Steakhouse.
Emerald Isle Locations are Day Five Art Gallery, Shorewood Realty and Sound Hardware.
Other area locations include Dollar General (Highway 24 across from Speedway in Ocean), Dollar General (Highway 24 across from Frank’s Pizza), Dollar General (Highway 58 Peletier) and First Citizens Bank in Swansboro.
The toys will all be delivered to the Cedar Point Town Hall, where they will be picked up by Marines for distribution in the area.
Ms. Calhoun stressed the need for everyone who can do so to donate to Operation Bundle Up and Toys for Tots this year, as many people in the area have been or still are out of work because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
