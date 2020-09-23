Carteret Children’s Advocacy Center nears completion

MOREHEAD CITY — A center that will improve the examination and treatment of abused children will soon open in Carteret County.
“We hope to have the child advocacy center open by (Sunday) Nov. 1,” Chris Jernigan, executive director of Southmountain Children and Family Services of Morganton, which will operate the facility, said Thursday.
The nonprofit organization is renting space in the downstairs of a renovated building at 810 Arendell St.
Mr. Jernigan said the program will be one of 10 operated by his organization in the state.
For now, the center will be called the Carteret Children’s Advocacy Center, but will be renamed once it opens, according to center Director Jessica McMannus.
“We normally dedicate the centers in honor of someone,” she said.
The center will provide a facility to bring children within 72 hours of an event to receive a medical examination and be interviewed by County Department of Social Service child protective services and law enforcement if there is suspected sexual abuse. Other professionals that will come to the center include prosecutors, mental health professionals and victim advocates, according to Mr. Jernigan.
The center will not only streamline the investigative and treatment process, but shorten the amount of time it takes to get a child seen by medical professionals and others investigating a suspected child abuse case, he said.
It’s been two years since County Human Services Director Cindy Holman began advocating to get a center in the area after getting word grant funding was available to open a facility.
Mr. Jernigan said the Governor’s Crime Commission approved $300,000 in October 2019 for two years of funding to get the program started. He anticipates continued funding, with the goal being to operate the facility at no cost to county taxpayers.
“We anticipate 50 to 75 percent of operating funds will come from the Governor’s Crime Commission, with the rest of the funds from the Children’s Advocacy Center of North Carolina. This will be a combination of state and federal funds and other grants,” he said. “We will probably do some fundraising. We hope we can continue without asking for county funds.”
Mr. Jernigan said all staff have been hired, including Ms. McMannus, who handles the forensic interviews with children.
Other staff include a family advocate who does case management and a licensed clinician who does trauma-specific mental health treatment.
“We’ve also identified a medical provider who will be there one day a week to do medical exams on the children,” he said.
Mr. Jernigan added that most of the staff have been in place for several months and have already started working out of other sites. Forensic interviews are being conducted at another child advocacy center in Craven County.
The therapist has been able to meet with children and families at the County Health Department and using telehealth counseling.
“Our holdup in opening a center here has really been trying to find a place that we felt was appropriate and would meet our needs and be centrally located in the county,” he said.
Finding a location has proven extremely challenging. When Mr. Jernigan first agreed to work with Ms. Holman in late 2018 on opening a center, right after Hurricane Florence had devastated the county. At that time, there were few places available to rent.
After a lengthy search process, Mr. Jernigan found the location the first of this year. However, the first floor needed renovations to fit the needs of the organization.
Not long after renovations began, the novel coronavirus pandemic hit in March, causing delays for the project. Mr. Jernigan said he anticipates renovations being completed in the next three to four weeks.
“We’re going to dress up the front of the building to make it child friendly,” he said. “We want the building to be bright and welcoming for children and their families.”
Because of coronavirus restrictions, Mr. Jernigan said he may do a small ribbon-cutting ceremony when the center officially opens. He’s also hoping to do a larger event in April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.