RALEIGH - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has confirmed an earlier announcement that a reward of up to $25,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Randall Joseph Miller, age 65, of Apex. He was stabbed to death as he was preparing for an early morning fishing trip while visiting in Atlantic Beach.
At approximately 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 29, Atlantic Beach Police Officers were dispatched to West Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic Beach in response to an assault. Officers found Miller in his driveway suffering from a stab wound to his chest. Miller later died from his injuries.
On Dec. 1, Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey announced that the award was being added to a preexisting award of $30,00, bringing the total for the award to $55,000. At the time of the November press conference, the request for the additional state reward funding was in progress but had not been approved by the governor. That approval was announced Jan. 12, two months later.
In addition to the $25,000 reward for information leading to the solution of Miller’s murder, the governor’s office also announced similar rewards for the June 2017 murder of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons of Greensboro, and the Feb. 2018 murder of 22-year-old De’Cedric Tyquon Alston of Henderson.
Miller’s murder was one of two unsolved Carteret County murders cases with rewards being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.
A $5,000 reward was authorized by then Gov. Beverly Purdue for the murder of Johnny Salter, 41, who was found shot to death in December 2010 in his home’s living room on 130 Ross Lane in Atlantic.
On Sept. 8, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck announced that a reward of $25,000 is in place for purpose of finding the person or people responsible for the murder of brothers Phillip and William Fulcher. The two men, who were suffering from a congenital health condition, were found dead in their home on Clem Fulcher Circle in Atlantic on Aug 3.
According to investigators, the death scene indicated there had been a struggle in the home, and Sheriff Buck noted in the press conference announcing the reward that “a substantial amount of evidence has been collected” and is being analyzed by the SBI lab.
In the Atlantic Beach murder, authorities report that Atlantic Beach Police responded to a 5:45 a.m. assault call finding Miller in his driveway, suffering from stab wounds. He died shortly after police found him.
Video from nearby cameras show three men were breaking into cars in the West Atlantic Boulevard neighborhood shortly before the stabbing. The suspects were wearing dark or gray-colored clothes with face coverings.
Anyone with knowledge about these murders are encouraged to contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, or in the case of the Miller Murder, the Atlantic Beach Police Department.
