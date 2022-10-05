PELETIER — Peletier commissioners voted 4-0 Monday night to adopt an ordinance to regulate new billboards in town.
The action followed a public hearing during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall. No one spoke against the ordinance.
There are relatively few billboards within the town limits now, and the goal of the ordinance – according to planning board chairperson Sue Verdon – is “to not have us become billboard alley.” Before adoption of the ordinance, there were no restrictions.
Under the ordinance, billboards will be allowed only in areas zoned for business, and new billboards will be limited to 10-1/2-by-30 feet. The frames must be made of steel, and billboards must be maintained.
Billboards must be at least 750 feet apart on opposite sides of the road, and if they are on the same side of the road, they must be at least 1,500 feet apart.
The only questions raised by anyone in the audience during the public hearing were whether billboards are limited to advertising businesses in Peletier, and whether the town will receive any money from those who put up billboards.
“It doesn’t make any sense if the billboards don’t advertise Peletier businesses and the town doesn’t get any money, said resident Mark Kniggee.
Mayor Dale Sowers said there is no provision to limit the location of the businesses that advertise, and the ordinance doesn’t include fees. However, he said, there has been talk about requiring fees.
Also during the meeting, the board adopted a new fire protection ordinance, crafted by the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department, by a 4-0.
The ordinance was necessary for the department’s fire marshal to do the annual fire inspections for businesses and public buildings in town, including churches.
In the past the town paid for fire inspections and hired someone to do them. But the WCFD got a fire marshal recently, and the inspections won’t cost anyone anything. The WCFD marshal is paid by the department, which is supported by fire district property taxes.
No one spoke against the ordinance during the required public hearing.
The board also agreed Monday night to let county’s sheriff’s office deputies use the town hall when they are on duty. The idea is to give them a quiet pace to eat lunch, take a break or do paperwork.
The commissioners said it was a good idea because it would increase visibility of law enforcement in town. Peletier does not have a police department or a contracted sheriff’s deputy, as does nearby Cedar Point.
Finally, the board continued discussing the idea of videotaping its meetings and making those available for public viewing. Commissioner Tim Quinn offered to forego his monthly stipend to help pay for the necessary equipment. The board didn’t take any official action.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
