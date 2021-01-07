EMERALD ISLE — Town Manager Matt Zapp announced Tuesday that Emerald Isle has hired former News-Times reporter Anna Smith as public information and media director.
She will be responsible for town communications and community outreach.
“We are extremely fortunate that such a wonderful pool of candidates applied for the new role,” Mr. Zapp said in a press release. “Anna Smith brings a balance of technical training, professional experience and a heartfelt desire to share the story of Emerald Isle with our global community.”
The position was approved last year by town commissioners in the 2020-21 budget. Ms. Smith will start work Monday at a salary of $46,615.
She earned a bachelor of arts in print journalism, with a minor in Spanish, from The Pennsylvania State University. Following her graduation, she moved to the area and spent more than five years as a municipal government reporter and social media editor for The News-Times. During her interval, she covered all issues related to Emerald Isle and neighboring municipalities.
"During my time as a News-Times reporter, I grew to appreciate local government and how important it is on a day to day basis," Ms. Smith said Wednesday. "As a municipal government reporter covering Emerald Isle, I had a unique insight into the Town's operations and witnessed firsthand the staff's passion for delivering the best possible service to residents, visitors and the business community.
“I have seen the Town's motto of 'Nice Matters' exemplified on a professional and personal level, and look forward to carrying that mission and service forward."
Her newspaper stint ended Mr. Zapp was hired as town manager.
Ms. Smith has since worked at the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce, first as the director of administrative services and most recently as program manager.
“I look forward to improving the communication foundation the town has honed over time and working alongside a terrific staff,” she said in an officials press release.
In her spare time, Ms. Smith enjoys baking, reading and exploring the state with her husband, banner News-Times sports reporter JJ Smith. She is a member of the Carteret County Library Board of Trustees and has been a part of the hospitality team at One Harbor Church in Morehead City for several years.
